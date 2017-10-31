Charity Halloween house taking place in Warwick tonight

A family in Warwick will be putting on their annual Halloween House attraction tonight to raise money for charity.

James and Laura Maclellan will be turning their home on Hathaway Drive in the Woodloes into a Halloween-themed house.

This is the third year that the Maclellan family has decorated their house and this year they are raising money for the Acorns Baby Hospice and Ethan’s fund.

The couple’s three-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born.

Ethan currently goes to the Acorn’s Baby Hospice for respite care.

Over the last year the Maclellan family have been raising money for ‘Ethan’s Fund’, which will go towards paying for essential equipment that Ethan will need as he gets older.

To help raise money for the fund, James and Laura have been taking on Wolf Runs this year and they will be facing their fourth and final one this weekend.

The Halloween house in Hathaway Drive will run from 6pm until late.