Charges increased in Kenilworth car parks

Drivers are being made to pay more to park in Kenilworth’s council-owned car parks after charges went up.

The price of parking in Abbey End, Square West and Abbey Fields car parks now rises by 10p every 12 minutes, or 50p every hour, rather than 10p every 15 minutes as it was before.

The new charges in Abbey Fields car park

A minimum stay in Abbey End and Square West now costs 30p, although it will now last for 36 minutes. The new rate of increase means a maximum stay is now £4 instead of £3.50.

In Abbey Fields, it is free to park for the first two hours but the new rate applies after that, with a minimum price of £1.50 for up to three hours or £4 for eight hours or more.

Warwick District Council has been approached for comment.

What do you think of the charges? Email your comments to sam.jackson1@jpress.co.uk