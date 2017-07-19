CCTV images released after wallet stolen in Warwick

Have your say

Warwickshire Police have released CCTV images after a wallet was stolen in Warwick.

A man in his 40’s reported having his wallet stolen in All Saints Road in Warwick, just after midnight on Sunday, June 18.

Photo by Warwickshire Police.

The victim’s debit card is believed to have been used for several transactions since, including a store in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Police would like to speak with the woman pictured as she may have important information that could help the investigation.

If anyone has any information they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 167 of 18 June.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org