Castle Farm’s gym equipment to be improved in July

The gym equipment at Castle Farm Recreation Centre in Kenilworth is set to be replaced and improved in July this year.

Everyone Active, the new management company set to take over the running of Warwick District Council-owned leisure centres on Thursday June 1, including at Castle Farm and Abbey Fields swimming pool, will be responsible for the installation of the new equipment.

Cllr Michael Coker, portfolio holder for culture at Warwick District Council, said: “Everyone Active has decided it will renew the kit at Castle Farm in the interim period before the full improvement to the building takes place, which is great.”

Cllr Coker confirmed full refurbishment work to Kenilworth’s leisure centres will not take place until late 2018, as the council will not focus on Kenilworth until work at Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park in Leamington and Warwick respectively is finished.

Both projects have now been delayed until spring 2018.