Cash stolen after ram raid at Wellesbourne premises

A Wellesbourne premises was the target of a ram raid in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday June 27).

Police were called to a premises on Loxley Road at around 2.15am. A vehicle, thought to be an Audi A3, is believed to have been used to damage a window and a shutter.

A number of individuals are then understood to have entered the premises and taken cash.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.

They are also keen to speak to the driver of a dark BMW car, as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12 of June 27. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.