Card skimming device found at shop in Warwick Gates

An ATM skimming device was recovered from the Co-op store in Cressida Close, Warwick Gates, yesterday (Thursday January 19).

Two suspicious males were seen close to the cash machine at around 12 noon prior to the device being discovered by a member of the public, who alerted the police.

These males were seen leaving a short time after in a green coloured Renault Laguna with a registration starting BL03.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or withdrew cash from the ATM at the Co-op, should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 157 of January 19.