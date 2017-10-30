Car stolen as part of burglary in Warwick

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information after a white BMW 140i with partial vehicle registration VA17 was stolen from an address in the Eastley Crescent area of Warwick near the A46.

An unknown offender forced entry into the property, conducted an untidy search and took the key for the car before leaving in the vehicle on Friday October 27 between 7.50pm and 10.50pm.

Investigating officers are following a number of lines of enquiry in order to trace the vehicle and find the people responsible.

They are also appealing for information from the public.

Det Insp Tim Sharp for Warwickshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw a white BMW or anyone, particularly anyone acting suspiciously prior to the incident.

“I would also urge anyone who knows who is responsible to come forward. You can speak to the police directly or remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 488 of 27 October 2017.

To give information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org