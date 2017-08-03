Car stolen after keys taken from house in Kenilworth burglary

Have your say

A car was stolen in Kenilworth this week after burglars broke into a house and stole car keys.

The burglary happened in Grange Avenue on Tuesday August 1 between 9.30 and 11.15am.

A male offender entered the driveway of the home and then attempted to force open the wooden French doors at the house, causing damage.

He failed to get the door open so smashed a large pane of glass in one of the doors.

Once inside the house, the offender entered the hallway and kitchen and then stole a set of keys to a VW Golf.

He drove the car away towards Coventry. The offender is described a medium built male wearing a blue baseball cap and a red and black jacket.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.