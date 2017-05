A car was set on fire around the back of Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre yesterday (Saturday).

Several emergency calls were made at about 4pm by passers-by who saw the blaze.

A fire engine from Leamington went to the scene at Newbold Comyn Park and used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to put the fire out.

A spokesperson for Warwick Fire and Rescue said: “The police have been notified as it is believed that the fire is of malicious ignition.”