Car ends up on its roof after ‘freak’ crash in Oxfordshire village

A car ended up on its roof after a ‘freak’ crash in an Oxfordshire village this morning (Friday August 18).

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Mollington Road in Claydon, with people trapped inside.

On arrival crews were faced with a single vehicle on its roof completely blocking the road.

The occupants had managed escaped without serious injury due to the crash happening at low speed. They were being cared for by ambulance staff.

Incident commander Matt Davies said: “This was a freak accident and fortunately no one was hurt.

“I would like to remind drivers to take extra care when manoeuvring on country roads where space is tight, as it doesn’t matter how fast you are driving and on what type of carriageway, incidents and accidents can happen at any time, at any speed.

“Please take care when driving on the roads, ensuring you reach your destination safely.”