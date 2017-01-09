Car and van fire blocks southbound M40 after crash

A fire after a car and van crashed has blocked all three lanes of the southbound M40 between junction 13 Bishops Tachbrook and junction 12 Gaydon this morning (Monday January 9).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene just after 7.30am to reports of a silver Audi saloon and a silver Mercedes van on fire in lanes two and three after a collision.

Four patients were assessed for minor injuries. A paramedic and ambulance are currently on the scene.

It is unknown whether any of the patients will be taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.