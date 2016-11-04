Can you help find ‘treasured ring’ lost in Kenilworth today?

A ring of great sentimental value to its owner was lost in Kenilworth today (Friday) and she is appealing for help to find it.

The ring (pictured) was still on its owner’s finger when she visited Waitrose in the town today at around noon and it may have fallen off when she was in the supermarket or outside.

The ring’s owner said: “ I am really heartbroken .

“I would be so grateful if anyone has found this ring that they could hand it in to either Leamington police station or Kenilworth Library.

“The Lost Property number is 55-074030-16

“I would also like to offer a reward for the safe return of this treasured ring.”