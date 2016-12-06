‘Buy one Present in Kenilworth’ campaign launched

Christmas shoppers in Kenilworth are being encouraged to buy at least one present in the town once again this year to support local businesses and boost the town’s economy.

The ‘Buy one Present in Kenilworth’ campaign, organised by the town’s business group Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, was officially launched at Kenilworth’s Christmas Market held in Abbey End on Saturday December 3, coinciding with ‘Small Business Saturday’.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Seánna Holland explained why people should support the campaign and buy from local shops.

She said: “I feel that we’ve got a really good selection of independent shops in the town.

“In this day of modern technology everyone’s tempted to buy online, but it’s nice to come into a shop with a good atmosphere.

“It’s the friendliness aspect of it - the shop’s owners will have a chat with you and make you feel welcome. You don’t get that online.

“If we don’t use them we will lose them, and buying from local shops certainly gives a big boost to the local economy.”