Businesses sign up to support Kenilworth Show

Warwickshire businesses have signed up to support the upcoming Kenilworth Show.

The Kenilworth Show will take place on the Stoneleigh Park showground on Saturday June 10.

The agricultural show, which is organised annually by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), will host a range of attractions including the showing of livestock, a dog show and horse displays along with education stands and entertainment.

Farmers Fayre, which is a farm shop and restaurant at Stoneleigh Park, will be providing the catering for this year’s event.

The team will be providing food and refreshments to those in the members’ area as well as offering a hog roast for members of the public.

Nicola Reece, director of Farmers Fayre, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Kenilworth Show, it is always one of the highlights of the year in the local community and couldn’t be more pleased to be involved for 2017.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth since we moved to our new home at Stoneleigh Park in 2015 and working at events like this show will help us continue to grow as we are introduced to potential new customers.”

Fuel distributor, Rix Petroleum Midlands, which is based in Coleshill, has also agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the region’s largest one-day agricultural event for the eighth year running.

Paul Doherty, director at Rix Petroleum, said: “With our tanker fleet we support the agricultural industry across the Warwickshire region and surrounding counties. The Kenilworth show gives us a great chance to catch up with the farming community and also meet some new prospective customer too.

“It’s crucial for a business like ours to maintain a presence at agricultural events such as the Kenilworth Show and we’re delighted to be supporting the show for the eighth year in a row.”

Charlie Weetman, Kenilworth Show director, said: “Working with local and regional businesses is something very important to us.

“I’m delighted that we have Rix Petroleum on board for an eighth year and we are looking forward to Farmers Fayre catering at the show for the first time.

“We have a brilliant line-up of entertainment in store across the showgrounds at this year’s show and that wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, so I’d like to thank them all for their valued support.”

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets visit www.kenilworthshow.co.uk