Petition started to keep Kenilworth’s NatWest branch open

A petition has been started to keep Kenilworth’s NatWest branch in Warwick Road open after the bank announced it would close on June 13 next year.

The petition was created by the Kenilworth and Southam Liberal Democrats, who felt many Kenilworth residents still relied on the branch.

A statement on their website said: “The branch is still often busy and is frequently used by personal customers, local businesses and community organisations.

“For many of these people it will be difficult and inconvenient to get to the nearest NatWest branches in Coventry and Leamington.

“Many customers - especially the elderly - also rely on the help and assistance of the branch staff with their bank accounts.

“The branch service is not just about the number of transactions, but the quality of the relationships with its customers.”

NatWest announced the decision to close the Kenilworth branch at the start of December.

They said fewer people were coming into the branch and far more were using online and mobile banking services.

At the time of the announcement at the start of December, a NatWest spokesman said: “We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers.

“We have listened closely to feedback from local communities and have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months. This has been done in order to ensure our customers have time to consider the right banking options for them.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.”

“As part of this, we have created a new role - our Community Banker - who will serve the local area, providing customers with personal assistance and support accessing the right banking options for their needs, as well as help with achieving their financial plans and goals.”

Anyone wishing to view or sign the petition should click here.