Hurry up: National Lottery warning ahead of tonight’s £149million jackpot

The National Lottery is warning against last-minute dashes to buy tickets for tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

This evening’s draw will take place at 7.30pm when £149million is up for grabs.

Camelot’s website slowed down during a late surge for tickets before Friday’s draw, stopping some people from playing.

The lottery operator is expecting another late rush to purchase tickets for tonight’s draw.

The National Lottery said: “If you plan to buy a ticket for any of our games this week and you need to add funds to your account to play, we would recommend that you do this as early as possible in order to avoid disappointment.”