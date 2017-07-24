Bus company and driver charged over fatal crash that killed Leamington seven-year-old

A bus company and one of its drivers have been charged over a fatal bus crash in which two people died, including an seven-year-old from Leamington.

Investigators from West Midlands Police’s Collision Investigation Unit have today (July 24) charged driver Kailash Chander – a 79-year-old man from Leamington Spa – with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Charges have also been authorised against Midland Red South (Ltd) – the owners of the bus and Mr Chander’s employers – in respect of Sections 2 and Section 3 of the Health and Safety Act 1974.

It’s alleged they failed to ensure the safety of persons within its employment and failing to ensure the safety of members of the public

The crash happened in Trinity Street in Coventry on October 3 2015 and resulted in the death of seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald, who was a passenger on the bus, and pedestrian Dora Hancox, who was in her 70s.

Mr Chander and representatives for Midland Red South (Ltd) will appear before Coventry Magistrates on 7 September.