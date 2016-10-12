Burst water pipe results in emergency road closure in Leek Wootton

Severn Trent has confirmed that a major water pipe has burst in Leek Wootton, leaving a busy road junction impassable.

An emergency road closure has been put in place today (Wednesday) at the junction of the B4115 and Hill Wootton Road.

Sam Walter, team manager for Severn Trent, said: “It’s one of our bigger pipes so there’s lots of water and it really isn’t safe for drivers to try and get through it.

“We’ll be starting work later today and should have everything fixed by 10pm or so but, until then, for the safety of drivers and our team we’ll be shutting the junction down. We’d like to apologise to everyone who might be affected by the work but it really is very necessary.”

Diversion notices are being put in place for drivers.