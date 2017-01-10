Burglary victim says she regrets moving to Leamington road

A businesswoman whose house was burgled says she regrets moving into the area of Leamington where she is renting a house.

Sue McCreadie, 40, who runs her own wellness and marketing companies, moved from Stratford into the house in Norfolk Street in October and says she has never felt at ease living there despite being assured by the letting agent there had been no complaints from previous tenants about the area.

And on Monday her worst fears came true when thieves broke into the house while she was out at work and stole a handbag and several items of jewellery worth thousands of pounds.

Miss McCreadie, who said she moved to Leamington because she wanted a change from the ‘touristy’ feel of Stratford and all the building work taking place there, said: “I’ve spoken to people around here and they’ve said bikes are going missing and graffiti has been written on cars.

“All sorts of people using the alley near our houses and I’ve had problems with noise coming from the local pub at night.

“I’ve had a bad feeling about living here for a while and this has just proven to me that I was right about that.

“I’ll probably look to move out if I can.”

Warwickshire Police have said they were called to the house at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Between 7.40am and 5.30pm an unknown offender or offenders broke into the house after using a bin to climb over a wall and using a brick to smash a window on the kitchen door and ransacked the house stealing the jewellery, the handbag and other personal items.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area, can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 313 of 9 January.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the www.crimestoppers-uk.org website.

Advice on protecting homes and property from thieves is available on the Warwickshire Police website.

www.warwickshire.police.uk/Home-security