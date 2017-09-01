Burglars target two Kenilworth homes

Two Kenilworth homes were the target of burglars last weekend.

The first incident took place between midday on Saturday August 26 and 5pm on Sunday August 27.

Burglars attempted to force open the rear patio door of a home in Randall Road, which caused the outer pane of glass to shatter.

Damage was caused to the door and frame but they failed to get inside the house and nothing was stolen.

This is incident number 353 of August 27.

The second burglary happened between 1 and 5pm on Sunday August 27.

Burglars forced the lock off the doors of a garden shed at a home in Queens Road.

Once inside the shed, the offenders stole a Carrera Karkinos limited edition pedal cycle and a skate board. The bike was white with red handle bars and a seat.

This is incident number 120 of August 27.

Although both incidents happened over the weekend, they are not believed to be linked.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.