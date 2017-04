Police have revealed details of a burglary which took place in Leamington this week.

During the night of Tuesday April 4 into Wednesday April 5, the burglars forced open the door of a garage at Milverton Lodge, Milverton Crescent West.

Once inside, the offenders took a television and a storage box full of text books.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 323 of April 5.