Burglars active once again in Kenilworth this month

Burglars have been targeting Kenilworth once again this month after four incidents were reported.

The first took place at the Spring Lane allotments between 10pm on Monday September 11 and 6pm on Saturday September 16. Burglars broke into a secure shed, taking several items. This is incident 377 of September 16.

Another shed was also broken into between Thursday September 7 and Thursday September 14. Burglars stole a red ‘Mantis’ petrol cultivator and its securing D-lock. This is incident 172 of September 16.

The third incident took place in Wordsworth Drive on Saturday September 16.

At 7.40am, a nearby resident heard a vehicle pull up outside the house and, after a short while, went to investigate. The resident saw two males leant over a pile of scrap lead, out of sight at the side of the house. He asked them who they were.

The males pointed up and said ‘roofman’ and then placed the lead into the rear of a white van with a registration similar to FL52 L*X and drove off.

The resident then discovered another stack of lead had also been stolen.

The offenders are described as two Eastern European males, with tanned skin. They were both around 6ft tall with slim builds and short shaven dark hair. They were both in their mid 20s and both wore dark coloured t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms.

This is incident number 82 and September 16.

And between 8.30am on Saturday September 9 and 3pm on Saturday September 16, offenders entered the rear garden of a home in Common Lane and entered the garage. Nothing appears to have been stolen. This is incident 288 of September 16.

Fraser Pithie of Kenilworth Watch said: “Recent events have demonstrated that criminals are continuing to visit Kenilworth and seeking opportunities to commit crime.

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant at all times and where they believe something is suspicious to report it to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information about any of these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.