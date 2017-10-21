Budbrooke Primary School celebrates improved Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a primary school near Warwick are celebrating after improving their Ofsted rating after being in ‘special measures’ for three years.

Following an inspection in 2013, Budbrooke Primary School was put into special measures after Ofsted gave them an overall effectiveness rating of ‘inadequate’.

After going into special measures the school was taken over by the Community Academies Trust (CAT) in 2014.

The school has now been rated as ‘Good’ in its first inspection since being taken over by the academy trust.

The inspection, which took place from September 19 to September 20, involved observations of lessons, interviews with pupils, staff and governors, a survey of parents, a scrutiny of children’s books since last year and an analysis of the school’s results over the past three years.

Headteacher Justin Stone said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the huge turnaround at Budbrooke over the last three years.

“The fact that Ofsted judged the school as ‘Good’ in every area of the inspection reflects the hard work and commitment shown by staff and governors, as well as the fantastic achievements of our children, supported by their parents and carers.

“Budbrooke is a wonderful community to be part of, and we are confident that our staff and pupils will go from strength to strength.”