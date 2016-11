A broken down lorry has shut one lane on the southbound M40 between junction 14 Leamington and junction 13 Bishops Tachbrook this lunchtime (Wednesday November 23).

The lorry is currently being repaired and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 1pm, Traffic England has said.

This was the second broken down lorry on the M40 today. Another lorry which had broken down on the northbound slip road off junction 15 caused heavy traffic this morning.