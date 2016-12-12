Brinklow hotel’s donation to keep Kenilworth Dogs Trust’s pooches warm this winter

Homeless dogs at Kenilworth Dogs Trust are sleeping better thanks to a donation from a Brinklow hotel.

Coombe Abbey Hotel decided to give an early Christmas present to Dogs Trust in Kenilworth by delivering 15 bedspreads to the group.

All of the bedding will be used to make sure dogs based at the home are able to stay warm during winter. Carron Brown, head housekeeper at Coombe Abbey, said Dogs Trust seemed the perfect choice for the donation.

She said: “I am a big animal lover and want to show support in any way possible - that is why I chose Dogs Trust.

“I don’t have a dog of my own, so making this donation is mine and Coombe Abbey’s way of giving a little help to the charity.”

Ron Terry, general manager at Coombe Abbey, said: “We think it is very important to be in the heart of the community and show support to good causes such as Dogs Trust.

“We are all so pleased that these bedspreads can be put to good use by the Trust and help make sure that they keep its residents warm throughout the winter.”

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is the largest of the charity’s centres and cares for around 180 dogs at any one time.

Sandra Foulds, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We’re so grateful to Coombe Abbey for their generous donation.

“Gestures like this mean that the dogs in our care can stay cosy this winter, and we’re sure the homeless hounds will enjoy snuggling up.”