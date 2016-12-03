Bright start to Christmas in Warwick

Warwick is looking even brighter for this year’s Christmas celebrations after the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on last week.

Last Thursday hundreds of people visited the town for the annual event.

Warwick Victorian Evening 2016. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The town’s Market Place and the surrounding streets were lined with stalls selling a range of Christmas gifts and food. There were also several charity stalls including the Myton Hospices, the Air Ambulance Service and the Warwick Lions.

Visitors were also treated to a range of fairground rides and amusements as well as fire spinners, stiltwalkers and choirs wandering around the town.

During the Victorian Evening the town’s Christmas lights were switched on, which were even brighter this year thanks to a grant from National Grid.

Warwick Chamber of Trade received the grant of £20,000, which went towards installing 42,250 new LED bulbs in the town.

Warwick Victorian Evening 2016. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Warwick Mayor Christine Cross switched on the town’s lights which included the Rotary Club’s ‘Lights of Love’ and the ceiling of lights.

Sue Butcher, chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, said: “It was a fantastic evening and all the businesses I spoke to who were open had a really great evening too.

“It was great to see all the people there and there were lots of positive comments about the lights. The Chamber of Trade would like to thank National Grid for its grant which helped us change some of the old lights and put new ones up.

“We would also like to thank the Warwick District Council’s event team and all the people who helped it happen. It was a great start to Christmas in Warwick.”

Warwick Victorian Evening 2016. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Warwick Mayor Christine Cross said: “Thanks must go to the Chamber of Trade who organise the Victorian Evening in conjunction with Warwick District Council. Thanks must also go to National Grid Gas Distributors which financed 42,250 new light bulbs this year. Warwick Town Council, Warwick District Council and Warwick Court Leet also make significant contributions to the event.

“Credit must also be given to Cllr Mandy Littlejohn, the past mayor, who fundraised tirelessly for more Christmas lights in Warwick during her mayoral year and has continued to do so. The atmosphere was amazing and the event attracted people from far and wide who had heard what a fabulous event it would be and they were not disappointed.”

Richard Court, head of regulation and external affairs at National Grid Gas Distribution, said: “The Christmas lights are a much-loved feature of the town and bring people in from across the area – something I appreciated when I was on stage with the mayor looking at the huge crowd of people who had turned up!

“The grant for the lights came from our Bringing Energy to Life programme. This programme gives us the chance to put something back into local communities where we have been working or where we have long-standing links.

Warwick Victorian Evening 2016. Photo by Gill Fletcher

“As a company we have deep roots in Warwick and the surrounding area and it was a real pleasure to work with the Chamber of Trade and Warwick Town Council in helping to make the Christmas light switch-on such a great success.”