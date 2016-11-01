Bridge repairs will delay motorists on the Fosse Way until late February

Network Rail engineers are continuing to work to repair a railway bridge on the Fosse Way near Leamington which will cause delays for motorists.

The bridge strengthening and refurbishment on the B4455 Fosse Way in the Chesterton and Harbury area forms part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan to provide a bigger and better railway for passengers.

In order to complete this work there will be an impact on road users until the end of February next year as traffic restrictions have been put in place.

Network Rail says it has worked closely with Warwickshire County Council to install temporary traffic lights to ensure that the road remains open while the ‘essential’ work is carried out.

Some traffic will be diverted through Leamington due to height restrictions at the bridge.

Most of the work will be carried out from Mondays to Fridays between 7.30am and 4pm from now to late February 2017, however some work does have to be carried out during weekends and overnight when trains are not running.

Mark Evans, programme manager for Network Rail said “This work is part of our Railway Upgrade Plan which will provide a bigger and better railway for passengers. We recognise the work to complete the repairs to this bridge will cause some disruption and thank people in advance for their patience.

“The bridge is in vital need of repair and to ensure the railway and road bridge continue to be safe and reliable, we have to carry out this work.”

For more information visit www.networkrail.co.uk or call 03457 44 11 41.