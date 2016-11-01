Bridge on Kenilworth Greenway closed for repairs

Cyclists and walkers who use the Kenilworth Greenway have been disrupted after a bridge on the route was closed for repairs.

Loose brickwork was spotted on the arch of a bridge between Burton Green and Berkswell on the route, and Warwickshire County Council were informed.

A county council spokesman said: “As a precautionary measure, a county council engineer’s advice was to stop the public walking or cycling under this bridge until further investigations can be carried out.

“Temporary safety fencing and signs have been installed across the cyclepath on both sides of the bridge, together with signs giving users advance notice of the closure.

“We will inform Greenway users and The Greenway Trust when further information becomes available.”