Bridge and lift shafts installed at Kenilworth Station

The new bridge and lift shafts on the Kenilworth Station site have now been installed.

A 500-tonne crane raised the 16-metre bridge and the lift shafts into place over the last month.

The station is still set to open this December, and will now be run by West Midlands Trains after London Midland lost the contract to the West Midlands rail franchise, which includes the route Kenilworth Station will be on.

It will run an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington.