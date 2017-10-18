Brexit concerns raised by Warwick & Leamington MP Matt Western in maiden speech

Warwick and Leamington’s newly elected MP Matt Western has outlined the importance of the Government securing a workable Brexit deal in his maiden speech to the House of Commons.

During the speech the Labour MP outlined the importance of securing a Brexit deal which will work for businesses and constituents in and around Warwick and Leamington, and warned against the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal.

Mr Western said: “Since the vote, residents and representatives of Warwick University, Jaguar Land Rover and other businesses have consistently voiced their concerns to me about the impact of Brexit. “They tell me that they simply want clarity and certainty—urgently.

“Economic matters are critical in their planning, and they expect Government responsibility, not party infighting. I am confident that they would agree with me: no deal, no way.”

Mr Western also outlined several other issues affecting the constituency, where the

Government needs to do more.

This included the housing crisis and the failing energy market. Mr Western said:

“In my constituency, average rents have increased by 26% in the past six years.

“In the past ten years, only 50 council homes have been built in the area although 2,400 people are on the housing waiting list. Quite simply, the housing market is broken.

“As has been confirmed by a Prime Minister not known for her Marxist principles, the energy market is also broken.

“As with so many Government announcements these days, it is too little, too late. Energy is ripe for revolution and it is vital that we should take this opportunity to democratise it.

“That will bring prosperity to all, as well as address the urgent crisis of climate change.”

Mr Western commented on an “extraordinary” five months as an MP and thanked his predecessor Chris White for the work he did in the role and specifically his support for the charitable sector and the games industry in the constituency.

He also said: “It is a happy coincidence that my maiden speech should coincide with the news, published yesterday in The Independent and by the BBC, that Leamington has been declared the happiest town in the UK. Delightfully, the survey that led to this finding was conducted after June 8, which doubtless explains everything.”

Mr Western also raised concerns regarding losses to frontline services including the police, fire service, teachers and the NHS both in the constituency and nationally.

He said: “A report just published by the International Monetary Fund finds that higher income taxes for the rich would help reduce inequality without having an adverse impact on growth.

“Perhaps implementing some of the Labour’s policies would be a good start to getting us on to a more secure economic footing as we face the enormous disruption of Brexit.”