Breezy day for thousands of Two Castle runners in Warwick and Kenilworth

Thousands of runners faced breezy weather at the weekend for the Two Castle run.

On Sunday 4,000 runners took part in one of the most well-known 10k runs in the UK, which goes between Warwick and Kenilworth Castles.

The Two Castles Run is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and the Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club and was sponsored for the 12th year by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggin.

The event also raised more than £100,000 for charity.

Competitors gathered within the walls of Warwick Castle and were set off by Warwick mayor, Stephen Cross, at 9am.

After 32 minutes 25 seconds the winner, Alistair Smith from Coventry Godiva Harriers, crossed the finish line in Kenilworth Castle.

The second man home was Peter Brook, some three seconds behind, and third was last year’s winner Patrick Roddy in 33 minutes 34 seconds.

The first woman home was Kent Athletics Club’s Amy Clements, with a time of 36 minutes 47 seconds (26th overall). She was followed in second place by Joanne Male from West End Runners in 38 minutes 14 seconds. Third was Martha Lloyd from Oxford City running club, home in 38.21 seconds.

Kenilworth Runners won both the men’s and women’s team prizes and the mixed team prize went to Team Warwick University.

The oldest woman competitor, Sara Slevin (77), who has been running for 36 years, including 27 marathons and more than 50 half marathons, again completed the course.

Bob Kelly, Rotary press officer, said: “The Two Castles is one of the best-loved athletic events in the Midlands and is both for serious runners and for those who run for sheer enjoyment, or for charity.

“Each year it grows in popularity and attracts entries from all the country. As always, our priority is to have a safe, injury-free event and today we have again achieved that, together with raising £100,000 for charity.”

David Lester, joint senior partner of sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, who also provided a water station and marshals, said: “It was great to be involved with the event once again.

“We had 30 runners from Blythe Liggins taking part this year, each one finished, some with ‘personal bests’, and everyone really appreciated the atmosphere on the day. Once again, Kenilworth Rotary Club did a fantastic job. We are already looking forward to next year’s run.”

Mayor of Kenilworth Kate Dickson attended and commented on the great atmosphere of Kenilworth’s charity event that involves so many people to organise and provide such a spectacle.

