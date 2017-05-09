BREAKING: Hundreds of homes in Warwick left without power

Around 760 homes in Warwick are without power this afternoon (Tuesday, May 9).
The power cut was first reported to Western Power at about 2.45pm and power is expected to be restored at 4.30pm.
More to follow.
