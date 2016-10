Police have discovered the body of a man in a lorry in Warwick.

Officers were called to the scene on the A452 this afternoon.

A spokesman from Warwickshire Police said: “Police were called at 12.15pm today to the layby on the A452 near the Greys Mallory Island in Warwick.

“There were reports of a body.

“The man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances that lead to the mans death.”