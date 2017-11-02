Bodies & Co’s 38th Charity Fashion Show to take place in Leamington next week

Health business Bodies & Co will be holding its 38th fashion show to raise money for charities in and around Warwick and Leamington this month.

The event takes place at the Spa Centre next Thursday and Friday (November 9 and 10) and will support Safeline, The Samaritans, Parkinson’s UK , Molly Olly’s Wishes, The Gap Community Centre and A Band of Brothers.

There will be 28 shops providing items for the catwalk, with something to suit everyone.

Last year’s event raised £16,000 for good causes which resonated with the volunteer models taking part.

Jenni Fuller, Bodies and Co Charity Fashion Show founder, said: “I’m very excited because the content of the show is so good and we’re sure the audience will enjoy it.

“We’re hoping to match the £16k raised last year.

“The shops and businesses have been brilliant in providing excellent raffle prizes and stunning fashion from all the local boutiques.

“So we hope that the 38th year of performing at the Spa Centre will be as successful as the previous years.”

Leamington Mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts has previously been a model for the show and she will be supporting the event with the audience this time.

Limited tickets are still available at £14 each and can be purchased by calling 715635 or 07873 460185.

The doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.