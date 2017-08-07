BMX and mobile phone stolen in Leamington robbery

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which took place at Victoria park in Leamington and involved the victim having his BMX bicycle stolen.

The incident took place on Friday August 4 between 9.30pm and 9.40pm.

Two men removed a backpack from the victim before chasing him and taking his mobile phone.

They also made off with his distinct custom built BMX which has a green frame, chrome forks and black handle bars.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence can call Warwickshire Police on 101 referencing incident 453 04082017