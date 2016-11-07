Birmingham and Northampton trains disrupted due to incident

LondonMidland trains have been disrupted due to an incident on the railway.

Lines between Birmingham and Northampton have reopened after an earlier incident.

Earlier this morning emergency services were dealing with an incident near the railway services between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.

All lines between the stations were disrupted.

The services running through these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 11am.

LondonMidland has put in place rail replacement transport as follows:

Full size coaches have been ordered to shuttle between Birmingham New Street and Coventry in both directions, these are estimated to arrive at 8.50am.

The coaches will call at: Birmingham New Street, Adderley Park, Stechford, Lea Hall, Marston Green, Birmingham International, Hampton-in-Arden, Berkswell, Tile Hill, Canley, Coventry.

There will also be coaches shuttling between Birmingham International and Northampton in both directions. These are estimated to arrive at 9am.

They will call at: Birmingham International, Coventry, Rugby, Northampton.

The rail company has also organised 16 seater minibuses to shuttle between Rugby and Northampton in both directions. These are expected at 8.30am and will call at Rugby, Long Buckby and Northampton.

Rail ticket acceptance has also been agreed with National Express West Midlands buses and customers should use National Express West Midlands bus routes 11A and 11C, 14, 59, 97 and 900 and National Express Coventry bus routes 5, 18 and 18A.

