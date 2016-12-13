Big Lottery fund grant for project

A Big Lottery Fund grant of more than £100,000 has been given to Brunswick Hub in Old Town for a project to bring together people with dementia their carers and the community.

Triple Link will run for five years and will allow skilled volunteers and a range of services to reduce social isolation and improve wellbeing for people affected by dementia.

It will also raise awareness and understanding in the community as we continue working to establish Brunswick Hub as a Dementia Friendly centre.

Over the last 12 months, the hub has been running a Dementia Café, which enables people with dementia and their carers to access support, information and enjoyable activities within the context of a friendly and safe social group.

This award from the Big Lottery Fund will now allow it to extend and develop sustainable service provision that meets an identified and growing need in and around the Leamington area.

The Café has been previously supported by charity the Pam Britton Trust for Dementia which has helped enormously providing start-up costs for the vital project.

Anybody who would like further information about the project, including how you can get involved, please contact Hilary White on 422123 or hilarywhite@bhlc.services.

Alternatively, they can just drop in to the Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street which is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The Big Lottery Fund is the largest funder of community activity in the UK.