Bid to secure funds for new park in Leamington

A community group from Leamington are competing for a grant worth thousands of pounds to help create a nature park.

Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) is one of three groups on the shortlist for the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork, which is an environmental charity, to create its Bags of Help initiative.

The initiative see grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000, which have all been raised from the 5p bag levy, awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

Three groups in each of Tesco’s 416 regions have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Leamington-based group will be going against All Saints CE Junior School in Warwick and Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary school in Cubbington.

ARC plan to create New Street Nature Park in a derelict space in South Leamington.

The New Street location was formerly a burial ground but has been left untended for many years.

Local people will be invited to workshops to enhance the wildlife on site and the grant will also fund natural play features and regular ‘forest gardening’ sessions.

However, additional votes from the public could help the group gain extra funds, which would go towards paying for a secure storage area for gardening equipment.

If they get the maximum number of votes, ARC will also install some carved wooden benches.

Kath Pasteur, one of the Directors of ARC said “We hope to turn this neglected space into a vibrant, well loved, attraction for local people. Your votes are needed to ensure that we can really develop the site to its full potential.

“You can come along to the first in a series of workshops in New Street to discuss the proposals for the Nature Park on Saturday November 12.”

Voting opens in Leamington, Warwick, Lillington and Southam Tesco stores from Monday October 31 to November 12.

Customers will be able to cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.