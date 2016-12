A ‘battle of the sexes’ charity darts match is being held at a Southam pub next week to raise money for Myton Hospices.

The Black Dog in Market Hill will host the match on Thursday December 22 at 8pm between the pub’s men’s team and ladies’ team.

All players will pay an entrance fee and spectators will be able to enter a raffle to raise money for Myton.

All are welcome to attend.