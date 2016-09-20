Balsall Common woman ‘overwhelmed’ by charity coffee morning support

A Balsall Common woman diagnosed with breast cancer has been ‘overwhelmed’ by villagers’ support for her forthcoming charity coffee morning.

Mother-of-two Amy Fox, 31, was told she had the disease just after her 31st birthday earlier this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy to help fight it.

She decided to organise the coffee morning, to be held in Balsall Common on Friday September 30, in aid of cancer charity Macmillan because she felt like she wanted to give something back.

She said: “I hired the village hall and it’s just absolutely snowballed - it’s crazy. We’ve raised over £1,000 already and the event hasn’t even happened yet.

“The support has been overwhelming - it’s been a hard time for me recently and my diagnosis wasn’t expected at all, but actually this has given me the strength to push on.

“Balsall Common is quite a close-knit community - all the local shops are displaying my posters and many of them have donated prizes for the raffle.”

The coffee morning will start at 9.30am in Balsall Common Village Hall, and ends at 1pm.

Coffee and cake will be available throughout, and prizes in the raffle include a BMW, a Bosch dishwasher and an Amazon Kindle e-reader.

Raffle tickets are currently being sold at: Austin Matthews Design, Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; TwoTen Hair & Beauty, Station Road, Balsall Common; The Westwood Club, Westwood Heath, Coventry; or directly from Amy via email on amyfundraising@sky.com.

They can also be purchased on the day until 11am, subject to availability.