Balsall Common pub supporting local charity by donating sales of pizza

A Balsall Common pub is supporting a local charity by donating a portion of its sales of a special pizza to it.

For the next 12 months, The Lily Mae Chicken and Chorizo Pizza, with toppings chosen by charity founders Amy and Ryan Jackson will feature on the menu at The White Horse.

£1 from every sale will go to the Lily Mae Foundation which supports parents and families that have been affected by the loss of a baby due to stillbirth or neonatal death.

Luke Hawkins, general manager of The White Horse said: “We wanted to continue to raise funds for this worthy cause and asked for Amy and Ryan’s input into the dish. Tasty toppings are sure to make this one a bestseller - raising crucial monies for the charity.”