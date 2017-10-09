Baby food removed from shelves after discovery of plastic in stew

Asda have recalled a range of baby food from supermarket shelves following the discovery of a piece of plastic in a kids’ ready meal.

The removal from shelves of the beef and sweet potato stew, from its Little Angels range, comes just a few days after Waitrose urgently recalled four of its luxury chocolate bars over fears they may have also contained plastic.

ASDA has issued an important recall

The supermarket giant has asked customers to return any meals which have a best-before date of September 10, 2018.

Shoppers can obtain a full refund for the £1.35 item cost. A receipt is not required.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information please contact 0800 952 0101.