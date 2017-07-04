Attempted burglary of Kenilworth home reported today

Burglars attempted to break into a Kenilworth home today (Tuesday July 4), Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has reported.

Shortly after 11am, two men in a white Range Rover were parked near to a residential property in Mayfield Drive.

One of the offenders exited the vehicle and was seen to walk around the property. He then returned to the vehicle. Both men then left in the Range Rover.

The offenders had attempted to force entry in to the property, but they were unable to get in.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 141 of July 4.