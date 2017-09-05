Aston Martin visit was a dream come true for brave Ben

Gaydon-based car company Aston Martin has shown its class by making a dream come true for a young man who is campaigning for life-changing physiotherapy to be funded by the NHS.

Ben Baddely has cerebral palsy but his treatment is no longer funded by the NHS due to cuts leaving his parents with private medical bills of about £2,000 each month.

He has shared his story nationally and even wrote to former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2016 to have the funding reinstated.

Ben has recently been told he he will have the capability to learn to drive and, having heard of his bravery, Aston Martin gave him a tour of its headquarters and shown brand new Aston Martin due for release in November, sat in the red bull car driven by F1 driver Max Verstappen and was taken on a drive in a DB11.