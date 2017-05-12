Ask us questions during #trustednewsday

Today, the KWN opens the digital doors of its newsroom as part of our Fighting Fake News campaign... and we want your questions on how we produce our stories.

Fighting Fake News is a campaign supported by every title in Johnston Press, the owners of the KWN, and other newspaper companies across the country.

The campaign is aimed at reminding readers and website users about the importance of our brands in bringing you trusted news. In a world where misinformation and unsubstantiated facts and stories can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, with no regulation, our brands have a long and proud history of bringing you well researched and accurate journalism.

You can find out more about how to spot fake news here

Today, we will be happy to answer questions you have of our team here. During the day, you can contact us via Twitter or Facebook and ask us any question about how we gather, check and write news, for print and online. You can tweet us via @Kenilworth_news or post a message on the Kenilworth Weekly News Facebook page.