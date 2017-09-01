Ashorne Village Show a big success

Scrumptious scones, double dolls, massive marrows and chic chickens have wowed judges at the annual Ashorne Village Show.

The show raised over £320 to help maintain Ashorne Village Hut attracting a record number of over 120 entries.

Competing in classes covering home-grown produce and crafts to home baking, flower arranging and a popular children’s section including a tallest Sunflower competition the show welcomed around 150 visitors to admire the exhibits and enjoy homemade goodies, tombola and book stall.

Ruffling feathers was Dolly, a Copper Black Hen, who became one of the stars of the show, when as the only non-canine entry, she won the Best Turned Out Pet title.

Organiser, Trish Handsley,said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere, wonderful weather and great that we had a record entry.

“We revived the show four years ago, several decades after the last one had been held and it’s really caught on with WI members and many newcomers too.

“It helps to bring the village together and we enjoyed welcoming lots of visitors from further afield.”

Other winners included terrier Toby in the Waggiest Tail class and spaniel Millie who held on to her Scruffiest Pet title.

Prizes were won in classes covering big vegetables, jam making, photography, embroidery, knitting and for the green-fingered hanging baskets and tubs.