Artwork from Kenilworth Sixth Form students to be displayed in public exhibition

Talented student artists from Kenilworth Sixth Form are looking forward to having their best work displayed to the public at a Kenilworth gallery in July.

Year 13 students of fine art and graphic communication are due to have their pieces exhibited at The Gallery in Smalley Place from Monday July 10 to Monday July 17. The gallery will be open on those days from 10am to 11pm.

Each of the 28 students taking either fine art or graphic communication this year will be exhibiting one piece each.

There will also be a private display of the students’ work on the evening of Wednesday July 12, which their family and friends have been invited to.

Sixth form staff, as well as school governors and businesses with creative links will also be invited to the private viewing.

Head of art at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form Jo Daly said the exhibition will be a ‘celebration’ of the two years of hard work the students have put in this year.

She added: “This is the first time we have held our yearly exhibition in an external space, open to the public. The students themselves are really excited.

“We’ve had a really great intake of artists this year, and I think the department is going from strength to strength.

“This will be a showcase of the outstanding work produced by our very talented students, ranging from sculpture, installation, painting and video work.

“I know it is going to be a very enjoyable and exciting event.”

She also hoped similar public exhibitions would be held for future art students in the years to come.