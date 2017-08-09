Art in the Park graced Leamington for the weekend

Have your say

Jephson Gardens in Leamington was buzzing with activity for the Art in the Park festival over the weekend.

More than 150 artists, designers and makers inspired, entertained and sold their work to more than 12,000 visitors over the Saturday and Sunday.

Drummers from the Circo Do Samba group heralded the launch of the ‘Three Graces’ art festival, named after the trio of elephants circus trainer Sam Lockhart used to walk through the town in Victorian times.

Carole Sleight, festival director, said: “This year felt exceptional, getting our six fibre glass elephants was a real coup.

“Everywhere you looked you could see people painting, making, playing, buying art, being creative and enjoying great food and drink.

“It had a great feeling of it also being a gathering of our community and friends.”

Photos by Linda Scannell

More than 20 musicians and groups from around the Midlands took to the performance stage.

The Folly Brothers blue-grass trio, Taylor-Louise’s unique up-beat easy-listening mix, Motionhouse dance company and Coventry’s The Ellipsis all performed live. Meanwhile Leamington’s Shanade was the festival’s headline act.

There was even a chance to chill out and relax with a free yoga session.

David Clargo, of Art in the Park said: “We’re massively grateful to all our performers who came along to entertain and provide an amazing sound-track to our festival.

“But also to the thousands of people enjoyed, supported and even danced along.”

Visitors enjoyed the new layout of stalls and attractions for the event and the extension to the park’s lower lawn as a tranquil reprieve.

Artist Don Mason said: “the Festival has quickly established itself as a premier arts event in our town.

“It attracts a great crowd and sales are really good for many artists.”

Stephanie Kerr, of Bid Leamington, thanked all the volunteers helping to make the event a success.

She added: “This year’s festival, was once again a spectacular display of color, community, culture and fun.

“It was wonderful to see Leamington’s diverse creative community come together to showcase their talents and welcome visitors from all over the region.”

For information about next year’s festival email carole@artinpark.co.uk

