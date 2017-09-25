Arsonists set car on fire in broad daylight at home near Ufton

Arsonists came onto a family’s drive near Ufton and set one of their cars on fire in broad daylight yesterday morning (Sunday September 24).

Nicola Wyldbore-Smith, whose husband James owned the BMW, said her 19-year-old son Thomas first heard the fire at just before 8am.

Firefighters battling the fire

She said: “We heard banging outside at first - then we saw the car was just on fire.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to put the fire out, but the car was completely burnt out.

The family had CCTV on their property, and appeared to capture the apparent arsonists running away from the car at about 7.45am.

Nicola felt the attack was planned, and she ‘didn’t have a clue’ why the arsonists targeted their car.

She added: “They knew what gate to come in through, and they definitely knew which car they wanted.”

She also said the police were due to meet her on Wednesday.

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for an update.