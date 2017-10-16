Applications open for grants to help fund Kenilworth projects

Applications are now open for almost £10,000 worth of grants to help fund Kenilworth projects.

Kenilworth’s three county councillors, Cllr Alan Cockburn, Cllr John Cooke and Cllr Dave Shilton have set aside the money to support small projects within Kenilworth and Lapworth.

The projects should either help communities and individuals be ‘safe, healthy and independent’, or make Warwickshire’s economy ‘vibrant’ and ‘supported by the right jobs, training, skills and infrastructure.’

The closing date for applications is Monday November 27 at 5pm.

Fill out the application form here